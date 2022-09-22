KOHLS

A Kohl’s department store in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 14, 2020.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Ancora Holdings, one of the hedge funds that spearheaded a board shake-up last year at Kohl's Corp , is now pushing for the removal of the U.S. retailer's chief executive and board chairman, according to a letter sent to the company on Thursday.

The move marks the beginning of a new round of shareholder unrest for Kohl's after the company explored a sale and decided in July to remain independent, leading to a plunge in its shares and disappointing investors who had pushed for a deal.