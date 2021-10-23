These are hectic days at Helios Hockey.
The Portsmouth-based company is among five companies that will be competing Thursday for top honors in the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year competition, but there’s little time to celebrate. Employees working to package up and ship the first production units of its Helios Core device and memberships to 30 Pure Hockey retail stores across the country.
It’s an “all hands on deck” atmosphere — and company founder Bill Near wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’re excited to get them out there,” Near said.
Helios Hockey Inc. develops technology to help hockey players skate and shoot better. The smart technology uses artificial intelligence to give the developing player a competitive edge to improve by closing the feedback loop on key skating and shooting attributes. Mobile apps deliver real-time and post-session insights for practices and games in addition to engaging training experiences on and off the ice.
The technology is based on two key items: a “smart” hockey puck and a small device that attaches to a player’s shoulder pads and uses artificial intelligence to monitor movements associated with the player’s left and right strides, and then analyzes the mechanics of those strides.
The company’s first machine-learning model deployed into the Helios Core is Stride Recognition Technology, trained to identify hockey players’ left and right skating stride.
“Any player can twist the Helios Core smart sensor into their shoulder pads and immediately track your key skating metrics including explosiveness, agility, speed, and balance,” Near said. The “Core” features a custom sensor fusion, embedded and reconfigurable machine learning and Bluetooth 5 communications. The device is wirelessly-charged and made for use on the ice or field.
The Helios mobile app delivers real-time and post-session insights including benchmark skill ratings by age group, progress over time and a “community for gamified development,” Near said. It features a points-based system that rewards athlete participation and performance against their individual baselines. As players earn points they compete on weekly, monthly and all-time leaderboards alongside the other Helios members.
“The Helios mobile app allows players and coaches to run practice or game sessions during which the Helios Core is analyzing performance,” Near said. “Players can start a practice or game from the locker room and leave their phone there until after the session when data is synced and performance results are available.”
Coaches can run full team sessions directly from their phone and view real-time performance during the practice or game, Near said.
“The benchmark skill ratings by age group is one of the powerful features we’ve built that leverages the power of the big data we’re aggregating in the cloud, which gives Helios the ability to show a player where their core hockey skills stack up against other players their age,” Near said. “Each night we run a percentile rank by birth year analysis comparing all of a player’s data against all players from the same birth year. Once the player has sufficient data on the platform, we present a visual that shows strengths and weaknesses.”
Starting in November, Helios will begin selling a six-month membership — that includes access to the company’s mobile app software, Helios Core device, data analysis and insights — for $299 at 30 Pure Hockey locations nationwide. After six months members can continue paying a monthly rate or purchase a discounted 12-month annual plan.
“Our initial target market for our product is the developing hockey player,” Near said. “Our solution, which requires zero new infrastructure, enables any hockey player to unlock their performance.”
As of June, Helios began domestic production of the Core device at two New Hampshire-based contract manufacturers — Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) in Manchester, and 603 Manufacturing in Hudson — “to guarantee early quality and the ability to quickly build and ship products,” Near said.
“We’ve found two amazing partners that are helping us get to market quickly and avoid the pitfalls of cargo ships full of finished products being stuck in ports waiting to be unloaded,” Near said. “As a New Hampshire native that grew up here, learned to play hockey here and moved back to New Hampshire after earning my degrees from MIT and starting my career in technology startups, it’s particularly rewarding to be able to drive one hour to our contract manufacturing partners and see our product coming to life.”