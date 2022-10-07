Jobs

Workers manufacture dinnerware at the Fiesta Tableware Co. factory in Newell, West Virginia, on July 22, 2021.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

A robust job market that has defied expectations for years is showing more concrete signs of slowing.

Companies' job postings have fallen sharply. Layoffs are creeping up. And new data released Friday show that U.S. job creation has slowed to its lowest level in nearly a year and a half.

The Washington Post's Naomi Nix and Lauren Kaori Gurley contributed to this report.