Benefits

Studies have shown that remote work improves engagement, cuts attrition and boosts productivity — despite many bosses placing a high value on getting employees back to their desks.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Despite the headlines of massive layoffs in the tech industry, the job market is still running hot. Americans are dropping out of the labor force as an aging population and a lack of immigration mean that the competition for workers will remain fierce.

Of course, pay is paramount for most people — but beyond an attractive salary, in the current environment companies need to find new ways to distinguish themselves as an employer of choice, experts say.