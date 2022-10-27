Hertz

Rental vehicles parked at a Hertz location at the Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 20.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Hertz Global Holdings shares fell after the car rental company’s latest earnings showed that falling used-car prices are starting to hurt profits.

Hertz posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 a share, slightly above a consensus estimate of analysts for $1.05 a share, but still down from $1.20 in the same period a year ago. One of the chief culprits was rising depreciation costs for the cars in its fleet.