Camp Doucet in Nashua, a 20-acre parcel of property along Ridge Road, was acquired last week by a developer.
“It was a very difficult decision. We did a lot of soul-searching and thought hard about what to do with it,” said Robert Cormier, president of the board for Association Doucet Inc.
The future of the camp property is still unknown, but there are conceptual plans to potentially build some type of housing on the site at 124 Ridge Rd. The property, which is currently assessed at nearly $1.4 million, was purchased on Wednesday by BEORIDGE, LLC, which is managed by Conor Beote, who is active with BEOTE Construction and affiliated with Red Oak Apartment Homes.
Beote was unavailable to comment on Tuesday.
“We struggled with this for about five to 10 years,” Cormier said of the sale of Camp Doucet, a nonprofit organization whose mission was to physically and morally develop Catholic youth. However, the camp was used frequently by various organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua and the Boy Scouts.
“Although a handful of groups use the property, it is not what it used to be. The amount of usage has been dwindling,” said Cormier, adding the membership has also decreased steadily throughout the past several years.
After speaking with current and former members, a decision was made to sell the property and place the proceeds into a trust fund.
“The trust will be a steward of the funds, which will be distributed to various organizations each year to help city youth,” he said. “We haven’t decided yet which groups, but it will be a substantial amount of money every year to help youth programs of various sorts in Nashua.”
According to Cormier, BEORIDGE, LLC, has had preliminary discussions with the city’s planning department about potentially building a residential community for ages 55 and older on the property, although that is still conceptual and no formal plans have been submitted to the planning board.
Kim Foster, who lives across the street from Camp Doucet, says she is heartbroken about the sale of the site.
“It is really kind of sad. I am really hurt,” Foster said on Tuesday, noting trees have already been removed and utilities are being installed. While she could not prevent the sale of the camp, Foster says she is hopeful that at least a portion of the property next to Salmon Brook will be preserved, or that the natural habitat and wildlife can somehow be protected.
She was hoping a nonprofit organization, or even the city, would be interested in continuing with Camp Doucet’s mission. According to Foster, the camp has served Nashua’s youth and protected the brook for nearly 100 years.
“It is also self-sufficient, bringing in an annual income from a cell tower hidden amongst the trees,” she said in a letter to Mayor Jim Donchess that pleaded for help.
The property includes a large house, gathering hall, baseball field, inground pool and campfire gathering space, said Foster, describing it as a hidden treasure in Nashua.
“We sympathize with those people who have strong feelings about the camp. A lot of youth have camped there over the years,” acknowledged Cormier, saying he is optimistic the funds from the proceeds will also create great opportunities for Nashua’s youth for many years to come.