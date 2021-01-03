Jobs

A lot of high-paying work in growing fields is available to those with certification attesting to employers that they are capable.

 Dreamstime.com/TNS

You don‘t need a four-year college diploma to land a high-paying job and jumpstart a career. A host of desirable occupations are open to people certified to have the skills needed to do the job, a credential they can earn in a fraction of the time and cost required for a bachelor’s degree.

These jobs come with median salaries of $70,000, $80,000, $90,000 or more. This may explain why the number of certifications earned between 2000-01 and 2017-18 climbed by 73%, to 955,000 from 553,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Rate.com/research/news covers the worlds of personal finance and residential real estate.

Sunday, January 03, 2021