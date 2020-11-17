Residents opposed to a major warehouse and distribution center proposed for Hudson say the developer's plans to lessen environmental disruption from the project don't address their concerns.

At Monday night’s Conservation Commission meeting in Hudson, representatives of Hillwood Investment Properties presented environmentally targeted changes to their original plans for the Hudson Logistics Center, which includes a 2.6-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for Amazon and a future tenant.

