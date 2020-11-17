Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Residents opposed to a major warehouse and distribution center proposed for Hudson say the developer's plans to lessen environmental disruption from the project don't address their concerns.
At Monday night’s Conservation Commission meeting in Hudson, representatives of Hillwood Investment Properties presented environmentally targeted changes to their original plans for the Hudson Logistics Center, which includes a 2.6-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for Amazon and a future tenant.
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again after two fatal disasters.
The Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit reached an agreement with The Fort Restaurant and Bakery in Lebanon stemming from allegations of employment discrimination and creation of a hostile work environment.
Target Corp. blew past analyst expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the retailer's quick-delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.