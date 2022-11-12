Elizabeth and Jeremy Hitchcock
Liz and Jeremy Hitchcock at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty Awards in April.

Jeremy Hitchcock recently was honored with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award by the Community College System of New Hampshire.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/file

Manchester entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock, best known for co-founding Queen City technology company Dyn, was honored with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award by the Community College System of New Hampshire.

“It’s my privilege to recognize two members of New Hampshire’s home team, Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock,” said Dr. Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor, in a statement. “Your leadership is inspiring, and we are truly fortunate to have you on our team. Thank you to Jeremy and Liz for all you have done for NH, your support for the Manchester community, and the Community College System of New Hampshire.”