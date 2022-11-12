Manchester entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock, best known for co-founding Queen City technology company Dyn, was honored with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award by the Community College System of New Hampshire.
“It’s my privilege to recognize two members of New Hampshire’s home team, Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock,” said Dr. Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor, in a statement. “Your leadership is inspiring, and we are truly fortunate to have you on our team. Thank you to Jeremy and Liz for all you have done for NH, your support for the Manchester community, and the Community College System of New Hampshire.”
Jeremy Hitchcock, currently CEO of Minim, served for 13 years on the CCSNH Board of Trustees and four years as chair before stepping down in 2021. He was awarded the honor Nov. 3 at Manchester Community College. His wife, Liz, also a Dyn veteran, is a tech entrepreneur and investor.
“My work at the community college system has given me an appreciation for how small the world really is,” Jeremy Hitchcock said in a statement. “There is no better place than a community college to ‘choose community,’ as the CCSNH tagline suggests, and collectively it makes an easy path forward for a better community for everyone.”
Proceeds from the event will support students in the community college system.
In addition, The Hitchcock Family Fund was established through The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges as an endowed scholarship for students at Manchester Community College.
The award honors the late Walter R. Peterson, who served as New Hampshire’s governor from 1969 to 1973 and also served as a trustee of CCSNH. Past recipients include former Govs. John Lynch and Jeanne Shaheen, Barbara Couch of Hypertherm, Alex Ray of The Common Man, and Paul Holloway of Holloway Motors.