U.S. holiday sales jumped 8.3% last year to record their best growth in at least 19 years, as consumers used their stimulus checks to splurge on gifts, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.
The retail group said holiday sales, including e-commerce, grew to $789.4 billion, beating it's forecast of between 3.6% and 5.2% growth.
U.S. holiday sales jumped 8.3% last year to record their best growth in at least 19 years, as consumers used their stimulus checks to splurge on gifts, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.
LAWRENCE — The head of the Merrimack River Watershed Council applauded Gov. Charlie Baker's signing into law a bill requiring sewage treatment plants to quickly notify the public when they release raw sewage into the river.