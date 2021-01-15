Retail

Customers wearing protective masks shop for holiday decorations at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland store in Frankenmuth, Mich., on Dec. 4.

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

U.S. holiday sales jumped 8.3% last year to record their best growth in at least 19 years, as consumers used their stimulus checks to splurge on gifts, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.

The retail group said holiday sales, including e-commerce, grew to $789.4 billion, beating it's forecast of between 3.6% and 5.2% growth.

