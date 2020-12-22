Retail

A pre-owned Cartier ring is arranged for a photograph at the office of Eco Style, a retailer dealing in pre-used luxury goods, in Tokyo on May 19, 2020. Sales of rings in December 2020 soared 92% compared with 2019, Cartier being a customer favorite, says the CEO of Tradesy.

 Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

COVID-19 has made most shoppers cost-conscious this holiday season, but those with cash to burn are still finding ways to splurge. As retail sales in general suffer, luxury fashion-the pre-owned kind-is flying off the shelves.

Peer-to-peer online luxury consignment shop Tradesy reported a jump in sales over the past few weeks. Customers are stocking up on used high-end shoes, jewelry and handbags. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company usually doesn’t see a spike in purchases this time of year, said Tradesy Chief Executive Officer Tracy DiNunzio. But 2020 is different.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020