FILE PHOTO: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

President of SAG-AFTRA Fran Drescher speaks during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 26, 2023.  

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES - Negotiators for Hollywood's actors union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines as early as Thursday and disrupt scores of shows and movies.

The SAG-AFTRA union said its national board would vote on a strike order on Thursday morning. If approved, Hollywood studios would face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years and be forced to shut down productions across the United States.