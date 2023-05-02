Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices in New York City

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices in New York City on Tuesday.

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of film and television writers headed to picket lines on Tuesday for their first work stoppage in 15 years, sending Hollywood into turmoil and disrupting TV production as the industry wrestles with the shift to streaming.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said its leadership unanimously supported a strike after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc.