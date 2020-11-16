Home Depot

Buckets are displayed inside a Home Depot store in Jersey City, N.J., in August.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Home Depot agreed to buy building products distributor HD Supply Holdings, reuniting the home-improvement retailer with its former subsidiary more than a decade after they split.

Home Depot will buy all outstanding shares for about $56 apiece, according to a statement Monday, representing a premium of about 25% over HD Supply’s closing price on Friday. With 162 million shares outstanding, the offer is valued at almost $9.1 billion. Including net cash, the deal has an enterprise value of about $8 billion, the companies said.

