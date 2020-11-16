Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Home Depot agreed to buy building products distributor HD Supply Holdings, reuniting the home-improvement retailer with its former subsidiary more than a decade after they split.
Home Depot will buy all outstanding shares for about $56 apiece, according to a statement Monday, representing a premium of about 25% over HD Supply’s closing price on Friday. With 162 million shares outstanding, the offer is valued at almost $9.1 billion. Including net cash, the deal has an enterprise value of about $8 billion, the companies said.
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notched record closing highs on Monday as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine fanned hopes of eradicating COVID-19, while spiking infections and new shutdowns threatened to hobble a recovery from the pandemic recession.