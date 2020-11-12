Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Prices for single-family homes across the U.S. increased 12% in the third quarter, the biggest annual jump in seven years, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The cost of housing is rising everywhere, adding to affordability concerns as millions of Americans lose income during the pandemic. Prices rose from a year earlier in all 181 metropolitan areas measured by the group, and 117 regions had double-digit gains, compared with only 15 in the second quarter, according to a report Thursday.
Sprague Resources LP in Portsmouth will begin commercializing the next generation of advanced biofuel under a purchase agreement for the production and marketing of ethyl levulinate with Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. in Bangor, Maine.
U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound even as some states braced for new business restrictions to combat surging infections.