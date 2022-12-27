Housing

A worker nails a piece of lumber to a wall frame on the site of a home under construction in Ellenton, Florida, on July 6, 2017. 

 Ty Wright/Bloomberg

The U.S. housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers.

Prices fell 0.5% from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.