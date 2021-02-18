Lumber

Lumber prices have jumped almost 40 percent in the past year.

 Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

The relentless rise in lumber prices shows no signs of abating as the pandemic keeps people at home, spurring a home-renovation boom.

Lumber futures climbed to a record $1,004.90 per 1,000 board feet Thursday, rising for the eighth session in nine. Prices have climbed almost 40% this year, fueling concerns for home builders across the U.S., with the biggest industry group calling on the Biden administration to help boost supply.

Thursday, February 18, 2021