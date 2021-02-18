The relentless rise in lumber prices shows no signs of abating as the pandemic keeps people at home, spurring a home-renovation boom.
Lumber futures climbed to a record $1,004.90 per 1,000 board feet Thursday, rising for the eighth session in nine. Prices have climbed almost 40% this year, fueling concerns for home builders across the U.S., with the biggest industry group calling on the Biden administration to help boost supply.
A judge threw out a lawsuit brought by the owners of the downtown Manchester nightclub Whiskey’s 20, which challenged a Manchester police demand that the club pay for an off-duty police officer to cut down on police calls.
WASHINGTON - Inflation is unlikely to hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target on a sustained basis at least through 2022, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, adding that he was not concerned about an immediate jump in prices that is expected to occur as the coronavirus pandemi…
Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.