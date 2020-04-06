Honda is extending the shutdown of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The automaker now says those plants will remain closed through May 1. Workers were supposed to go back t work Tuesday.
The suspension began March 23.
"In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles," the company said. "As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand."
The move includes the Marysville Auto Plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant, the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, the Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America plant in Logan County and the Honda of America Manufacturing Anna Engine Plant.