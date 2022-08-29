EV batteries

A production associate adjusts his hat while working between 2018 Honda Accord vehicles during production at the Honda of America Manufacturing Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, on Dec. 21, 2017. 

 Ty Wright/Bloomberg

Honda Motor and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the U.S. as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040.

The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production slated to start at the end of 2025, Honda said Monday in a company filing. The duo will set up a joint venture this year in which Honda will hold 49% stake by investing $1.7 billion. Construction is expected to start by early 2023.