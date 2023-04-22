Hospitals

A nurse holds a sign during a strike outside a hospital in New York, on Jan 9.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Hospitals, scrambling to fill vacancies after departures of nurses and other caregivers during the pandemic, are looking to new places and methods to hire help — including warehouse workers and their own nonmedical staff — and creating shorter, gig-work shifts.

“Everyone realizes that we’re on the precipice of a major cliff,” said Greg Till, chief people officer at the Renton, Washington-based Providence health system, which operates 51 hospitals and 1,000 clinics in the western U.S. “There’s no way that we’re going to be able to build a workforce that’s large enough to take care of the population.”