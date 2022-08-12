U.S. House of Representatives passes the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) hugs Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as they celebrate with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives after the House passed H.R. 6376, the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," in the House Chamber of the Capitol on Friday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe. Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit.