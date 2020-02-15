Housing and business advocacy organizations like BIA celebrated a significant legislative achievement last summer. The compromise budget passed by the House and Senate, and signed into law by Gov. Sununu, contained language establishing a state-level Housing Appeals Board (HAB).
This new entity, much like the state Board of Land and Tax Appeals, was designed to give developers of housing projects a quicker, less expensive way to appeal local zoning board decisions when they inappropriately reject housing projects, rather than having to go to court.
Why are businesses concerned with this issue? The number one challenge for most businesses of any size, in all sectors of our economy, and in all parts of the state, is the inability to hire and retain a workforce. A key contributing factor to this tight labor market and shortage of skilled workers is an inadequate supply of rental and affordable single-family housing.
We didn’t get here by accident. For years many communities have systematically thrown up impediments to housing, fearing (unjustifiably) that new homes mean new families with kids that will only increase school budgets and ultimately lead to higher local property taxes. These fears have long been debunked; nonetheless, they persist.
Many municipal planning boards have in the past felt “safe” opposing workforce housing projects (e.g. apartments, higher density housing construction, etc.) knowing the only appeal process available to developers was going to court. It’s expensive and — perhaps even more problematic — time consuming. Tying up a developer in court almost always results in the slow death of a much-needed housing project. Thus, the need for an alternative, expedited administrative appeals process emerged.
Here’s how the Housing Appeals Board works:
— The first thing to understand is that it doesn’t become effective until July 1 (more about this later). The HAB will be comprised of three members appointed by the state Supreme Court. The legislation establishing the HAB stipulates at least one member be an attorney, and a second member be a professional engineer or land surveyor. All members must have experience in land use regulations and/or housing development.
• Appeals must be filed with the HAB within 30 days of the final decision of a municipal board, committee, or commission.
• Once the appeal is filed, the municipality has 30 days to submit to the HAB a certified record of its proceedings. The HAB must hold a hearing on the case within 90 days and issue a ruling within another 60 days. Either party can appeal the decision of the HAB to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The language establishing the HAB was carefully crafted with significant input from the New Hampshire Municipal Association. It’s important to remember the Municipal Association, although neutral on the legislation, testified in their opinion this new board did not take away “local control.”
Sadly, in this legislative session we are seeing a backlash from many communities around the state resulting in multiple bills to repeal the HAB. The board hasn’t even been established yet (remember that July 1 implementation date?) or had the opportunity to hear, let alone render, a decision on a single appeal. All this leaves us asking just one question: What exactly is it that they are so afraid of?
Without exception, the complaint voiced most often against the HAB is that it takes away “local control.” We disagree. At its most basic level the HAB is an appeals process, just like the courts, and just like the Board of Land and Tax Appeals. No one argues those entities take away “local control” in any way.
Getting the HAB up and running and allowing everyone to see how it works is in everyone’s best interest, including municipalities. We urge the Legislature to resist the temptation to demolish what hasn’t even yet been built.