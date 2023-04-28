Child labor

Blackstone headquarters in New York, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

A child-labor scandal has plunged a company owned by private equity titan Blackstone into a rapidly escalating crisis -- and set off alarms on Wall Street.

It began on Feb. 17, when the U.S. Labor Department accused the company, Packers Sanitation Services, of employing children as young as 13 in overnight cleaning shifts at meatpacking plants nationwide, exposing them to hazardous chemicals and dangerous equipment like back saws and head splitters. It fined the company $1.5 million.

Bloomberg's Tarso Veloso Ribeiro and Tatiana Freitas contributed to this report.