Ian forecasts

A NOAA analysis shows weather models almost universally predicted that Hurricane Ian would make landfall north and east of where the storm eventually hit. "UKM" refers to the UKMet forecast model; "EC" refers to the European model. 

 NOAA

As Florida's Gulf Coast braced for Hurricane Ian, meteorologists were faced with conflicting information: The country's flagship weather forecasting model was repeatedly predicting landfall in the Tampa Bay region, even as models developed in Europe were narrowing in on an impact zone closer to Fort Myers.

The American model was insistent on a landfall point well north of that eventual disaster area, making the National Hurricane Center slow to adjust its forecast cone southward in the days ahead of the storm. The center eventually shifted the cone south by more than 100 miles in the 30 hours before Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.