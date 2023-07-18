Hiring signs in Portsmouth

Businesses in Portsmouth are posting signs on the sidewalk looking for workers.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER FILE

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate fell even further in June, to a record low 1.8%.

That broke May’s record 1.9%, then the lowest in 47 years of record-keeping. Three years ago, the unemployment rate spiked to a record 16.2% after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered parts of the economy.