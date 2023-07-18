New Hampshire’s unemployment rate fell even further in June, to a record low 1.8%.
That broke May’s record 1.9%, then the lowest in 47 years of record-keeping. Three years ago, the unemployment rate spiked to a record 16.2% after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered parts of the economy.
“It just means the challenge continues,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association. “We’re certainly struggling to find workers at all levels of our establishments.”
For May, New Hampshire tied with Nebraska and South Dakota for the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.
The number of unemployed residents in the Granite State dropped by 1,120 between May and June to 13,470, which was 4,680 fewer than in June 2022.
The number of employed residents stood at 748,990 in June, a decrease of 310 from May and 1,570 fewer than in June 2022.
From May to June, the state’s total labor force decreased by 1,430 to 762,460, which was 6,250 fewer New Hampshire residents from June 2022.
The state’s nonfarm employment for June was 698,500, or 3,900 fewer jobs than in May but 14,900 more jobs than in June 2022.
The private industry accounted for 611,600 of those jobs in June. That was 3,900 fewer jobs than in May but 14,100 more jobs than in June 2022.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in June, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the May rate, and unchanged from the June 2022 mark.
The state’s June 2022 unemployment rate sat at 2.4 percent.