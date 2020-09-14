As New Hampshire enters the foliage season, the “majority” of leaf-peeping bus tours have been cancelled or postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s tourism chief said Monday.

It's “too early to know the economic impact” of the cancellations/postponements, Lori Harnois, director of the Division of Travel and Tourism Development, said during a virtual roundtable discussion organized by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

