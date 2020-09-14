Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Skiers enjoy the view of Mount Lafayette from the summit of Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway & Ski Area in Franconia. This season will bring some COVID-19 changes, with mask-wearing and some resorts requiring reservations to limit crowds.
As New Hampshire enters the foliage season, the “majority” of leaf-peeping bus tours have been cancelled or postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s tourism chief said Monday.
It's “too early to know the economic impact” of the cancellations/postponements, Lori Harnois, director of the Division of Travel and Tourism Development, said during a virtual roundtable discussion organized by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
MANCHESTER — Officials at Catholic Medical Center have informed patients and donors that data including names, addresses and information indicating if a person is alive or deceased was compromised in a recent security incident involving a software vendor.
LONDON - World oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday, potentially making it harder for the group and its allies to support the market.