Ed DeSanto

Ed DeSanto's $100,000 investment in a Hartford IRA netted him just $53,000 worth of gold and silver.

 Josh Ritchie/Washington Post
Silver coins exclusively minted for Augusta Precious Metals.

Silver coins exclusively minted for Augusta Precious Metals.  

Dedicated viewers of Fox News are likely familiar with Lear Capital, a Los Angeles company that sells gold and silver coins. In recent years, the company's ads have been a constant presence on Fox airwaves, warning viewers to protect their retirement savings from a looming "pension crisis" and "dollar collapse."

One such ad caught the attention of Terry White, a disabled retiree from New York. In 2018, White invested $174,000 in the coins, according to a lawsuit by the New York attorney general - only to later learn that Lear charged a 33 percent commission.

Rudy Giuliani

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has promoted the gold coins.  
Sens. Ted Cruz

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), right, appear at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March. Ads for gold coin companies have appeared on Cruz's podcast.  
Dale Whitaker

Dale Whitaker, a former industry executive-turned-whistleblower, worked as chief financial officer for Augusta Precious Metals until 2017.  