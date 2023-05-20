Vintages

As part of its efforts to adapt to a changing climate, Pio Cesare winery is growing some of its nebbiolo — an Italian red wine grape variety — on higher ground, in the mountains of Alta Langhe, in Piedmonte, Italy.

 Provided by Pio Cesare

Winegrowers are adapting to climate change in many ways. Some consider abandoning traditional grape varieties long associated with their regions for vines that may be better suited to earlier and more variable growing seasons. Others look up — to more northerly latitudes or higher altitudes — in search of new vineyards.

Pio Boffa, a celebrated producer of Barolo and Barbaresco at Pio Cesare winery in Italy’s Piedmonte, not only saw average temperatures rising but also a decline in the autumn rains and winter snows that nourished his vineyard soils with water. So in late 2018 he purchased land higher in the mountains of the Alta Langhe with the idea of planting nebbiolo in an area where most vineyards grew chardonnay and pinot noir for sparkling wines.