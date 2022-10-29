Airport

Maskless travelers check in at the Southwest Airlines counter at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on April 19, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FLE

Planes are fuller, flights are fewer and complaints about air service are rising, yet the nation’s appetite for air travel shows no signs of slowing, fueling a dramatic turnaround for an industry that two years ago was dependent on government grants and loans for survival.

Even against a backdrop of persistent inflation and recession fears, airline executives say demand is robust. The results were evident in air carriers’ quarterly earnings reports in recent days: Major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, reported record revenue, while JetBlue notched its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Results from other carriers were similarly upbeat.