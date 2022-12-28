People who’ve had to pay unforeseen expenses for food, hotels or rental cars due to Southwest Airlines’ cancellations or lengthy delays over the past few days can now request to have their additional travel expenses reimbursed.

Affected travelers who have flight cancellations or significant delays between Dec. 24, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023, may submit their receipts for reimbursement consideration to Southwest’s email page, according to the airline’s website. The airline did not specify the minimum length of a “significant” delay. Reimbursements will also be considered on a case-by-case basis, the airline said.