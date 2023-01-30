Hudson Logistic Center to by used by Target Corp.

Target Corp. plans to hire 2,100 workers to operate a 1.4-million-square-foot distribution center at the Hudson Logistics Center, a massive warehouse project planned for the Green Meadow Golf Club property that once anticipated Amazon as a tenant.

The retailer is expected to use the distribution center as part of its supply chain, according to plans approved by the Hudson Planning Board earlier this month.

Old plans vs. new plans

The old plans for the Hudson Logistics Center are juxtaposed against the newest proposed building. The property encompasses the entire Green Meadow Golf Club, which has two 18-hole golf courses.

