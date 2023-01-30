Target Corp. plans to hire 2,100 workers to operate a 1.4-million-square-foot distribution center at the Hudson Logistics Center, a massive warehouse project planned for the Green Meadow Golf Club property that once anticipated Amazon as a tenant.
The retailer is expected to use the distribution center as part of its supply chain, according to plans approved by the Hudson Planning Board earlier this month.
Target, which operates 10 stores in New Hampshire, has 51 supply-chain facilities and is developing more to support its nearly 2,000 stores, said David Loveland, senior development manager for Target, during a hearing. The company plans to pay “industry leading wages and benefits” with plans for 543 employees each shift for two shifts a day.
Since e-commerce giant Amazon backed out of the project last year, the center has been scaled back about 50%. Previous plans called for 2.6 million square feet of warehouse space in three separate buildings, with Amazon to occupy two of the proposed buildings and about 2 million square feet.
According to Hudson Planning Board documents, the revised project is sited on the same 375.37-acre lot as the previous proposal.
In April, developer Hillwood Enterprises informed town officials that Amazon had backed out, but no information was given about the company’s change of mind.
Daily truck trips will drop by approximately 42%, according to the company. Truck trips totaling 165 in and out will be spread throughout the day, according to the project application.
The number of loading docks has been reduced by about 17%.
No appeals of the revised plans’ approval had been filed as of Friday, according to Town Planner Brian Groth.
During the opening of the public hearing, Gary Frederick, senior vice president for Hillwood, told planning board members that the company has worked with Target on about a half dozen projects.
“The amended site plan reflects the same use but at a smaller scale compared to the site plan previously approved by the town of Hudson, and many of the potential impacts to the property and surrounding area have been greatly reduced,” Frederick said in a statement.
The revised plans increase open space and setbacks from nearby residential properties and will have fewer impacts on wetlands, he said. The company will still honor its $7.75 million commitment to offset the project impacts.
Several residents opposed to the project wrote emails asking why the amended site plan was not considered a new project.
“The last time this developer was here they stated they would be breaking ground in three months,” Linda Zarzatian wrote in an Oct. 12 email. “It has been almost 2.5 years.
“During all that time there have been many many questions and concerns from over 1,000 residents of Hudson. These have gone unanswered and ignored by the developer. The developer stated they cared about the town and their residents, but, still we remain with unanswered concerns.”