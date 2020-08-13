The lawyer for Hudson residents opposed to a 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon warehouse and distribution center to replace Green Meadow golf course said Thursday there’s no credible analysis proving home values won’t be significantly decreased.
“That still has not happened,” Amy Manzelli said Thursday.
Manzelli said residents plan to hire their own outside consultants to check the claims of Hillwood Investment Property, developers of the Hudson Logistics Center. Hillwood gave a presentation at Wednesday night’s Planning Board meeting about the project’s impact on property values.
Manzelli, a partner at BCM Environmental & Land Law who was retained by more than 50 abutting and nearby residents of the project, kicked off the public comment section by saying the development would represent everything the town’s zoning ordinance was created to prevent, from nuisances to significant environmental and traffic issues.
“Among my concerns, traffic is by far the biggest,” said resident Ed Thompson.
Thompson told the board he lives on Burns Hill Road, which is used as a busy cut-through when Lowell Road is snagged with rush-hour traffic. He said the logistics center would only exacerbate traffic.
“It’s irresponsible, and I think if you crunch the numbers you’ll find it’s unsustainable,” Thompson said.
In a statement to the Union Leader on Thursday, Hillwood said the Amazon buildings will not be the direct origin of home deliveries.
“The Amazon facilities are not typical ‘last-mile’ parcel delivery stations and do not generate the high volume of delivery van trips of such a facility. As we discussed with the Planning Board last evening, Hillwood and its traffic engineering professionals continue to work with the NH DOT, as well as the Town and its peer review traffic engineers, to ensure that traffic will be appropriately managed,” said Gary Frederick, senior vice president of Hillwood.
Frederick said the company is confident it can present a solution that will improve the existing traffic issues.
Hillwood representatives said their studies, which looked at home values near a Walmart distribution center in Raymond and near the F.W. Webb facility in Londonderry, concluded there would be no significant negative impact on home prices.
Russ Thibeault is an economist hired by the town to perform an independent review of the Hillwood studies. He said the studies didn’t account for traffic and other impacts, and that many of the home comparisons were flawed, at times looking at dilapidated manufactured homes for a control group. Thibeault said the sites were inherently incomparable because the Hudson Logistics Center would be the largest single-approval development in the state’s history at a site that was not already an industrial park.
“The change in land use here is very dramatic,” Thibeault said.
Manzelli said a crowd of residents gathered outside the community center to watch the live-streamed meeting and cheered during Thibeault’s comments.
“No two sites are exactly the same when comparing and contrasting properties to predict future market values, but what Mr. Thibeault did acknowledge was that we identified the most comparable sites available in the local area,” Frederick said in a statement.
He said Hillwood is willing to consider other factors as part of the Planning Board’s process, but said the already proposed screening and buffering measures will support increasing area home values, and the entire town will benefit from $4 million in annual tax revenues and new jobs.
“We are retaining our own consulting experts to independently evaluate the claims made by Hillwood and their consultants,” Manzelli said.
She said the plan is to share the findings in the next four to eight weeks.
Resident Jim Dobens said Save Hudson NH, a group of hundreds of residents organizing against the logistics center, is starting to find like-minded groups who have opposed or are currently opposing similar Amazon centers across the country.
“Now we know that it’s Amazon, what I will say is it will have greater impact to Hudson’s infrastructure,” Dobens said Thursday. “To me, it elevates those concerns.”
He said a proposed Amazon facility in Grand Island, N.Y., was nixed after a successful resident opposition campaign.
“There are at least a dozen other groups that are out there right now and we’re starting to link up,” Dobens said.
Resident Scott Wade said Wednesday that Save Hudson NH collected and submitted to the Planning Board 126 comments from residents. All but three or four wrote against the project.
Bill McDowell, who addressed the board by phone Wednesday, said he moved to town three years ago in large part because of its forests and green spaces. An aquatic ecologist, McDowell said he’s particularly concerned with how the project would likely affect the Merrimack River and nearby Limit Brook.
Lindsay Benson told the board she and her family, who live on Par Lane near the golf course, enjoy regular bike rides and walks in the area because of its green and quiet setting.
And as a former Realtor she said the character of a neighborhood has an impact on home sales and value.
“I can say that character matters to prospective buyers,” Benson said.
A Change.org petition created by Save Hudson NH had collected about 1,200 signatures by Thursday.
Town Planner Brian Groth said Thursday about 10 people spoke during the public comment period, all opposed to the project, with concerns ranging from traffic, noise, environmental impact and curb appeal.
Because of limited time, Groth said he collected the names of seven other people who didn’t get a chance to speak so they can get that chance at the next meeting on Aug. 26.
“We’re trying to make sure that people are heard,” Groth said.