EXETER — Like many Portsmouth Avenue drivers, Cristy Tucker always has her eyes peeled for the latest message displayed on the sign outside Foy Insurance.
The company may be in the insurance business, but lately it seems they’re also in the business of entertaining.
“No matter how many times I have seen the message of the moment, it makes me smile. I am a sucker for puns and love that they are trying to brighten people’s days,” said Tucker, an Exeter resident who’s shared many laughs over the often-humorous messages, which have ramped up in recent years.
Some are riotous riddles. Others are just clever messages that elicit a good drive-by giggle.
They often come up in conversations around town and have become popular on social media, where people will post photos and share them with friends and followers.
Jim Foy, the self-described CEO of the family-run insurance agency that’s been in town since 1893, suggested the current message: “I’m at that age where my back goes out more than I do.”
Other messages have included, “Police toilet stolen. Cops have nothing to go on,” “Good moms let you lick the beaters. Great moms turn them off first.” and “What happens if I get scared half to death twice?”
The folks at Foy began adding the messages to the two-sided sign a few years ago. They started with messages highlighting community events, and while they still share those as often as they can, the sign has taken on a more light-hearted tone — at least on one side.
When COVID-19 first hit, and there were few community events to advertise, the agency had to fill the space somehow. The funny messages seemed like a good solution, according to company president Mike Foy.
At the start of the pandemic, they displayed a message that read, “Cancel March & April. Next holiday Cinco de Mayo, sponsored by Corona.”
The messages are a joint effort by those in the office. Sometimes they brainstorm to create their own. Other times they might find a message online or somewhere else and alter it to fit their limited space.
A computer file contains more than 100 messages. Some have been used, and others are under consideration for future posting. A few of the messages on the list will never go public because of concerns about how they might play.
Foy admitted some messages have prompted calls from citizens who thought they weren’t funny, especially one about the difference between snowmen and snowwomen. But for the most part they’ve been a hit.
“What’s funny is, we’ll have a conversation about political correctness. Sometimes there are things that I never thought would be sensitive to somebody,” Mike Foy said.
The messages have become so popular that customers and other community members have begun suggesting their own ideas in hopes of seeing them posted.
“I had a customer send me 20 of them,” Foy said. “You hear this often, ‘You’re the Foy Insurance with the funny signs.’”
The company has nine locations, but the Exeter office is the only one displaying messages.
While they try to change them regularly, the job got a little tricky in the colder months.
“In the winter time, the letters freeze to the side. Sometimes we have to watch the weather,” Foy said.
His nephew, agent Nick Foy, has helped with many of the messages.
“I think overall it’s been pretty positive from the community,” he said. “I find enjoyment out of it for sure. It’s always entertaining to see what does work and what doesn’t.”
Mike Foy said his father, Jim, wasn’t a big fan of the messages in the beginning. He thought they should all involve insurance.
They do post occasional insurance-related messages, like one recently that read, “I want to go fast, but my dad pays my insurance.”
It’s taken a little time, but Jim Foy seems to have been won over.
“It’s the biggest sign on Portsmouth Avenue. If I put auto, home, life on there no one even mentions it, but if you put those stupid things on there they notice. I’m not sure we’re selling any more insurance. That’s the only thing I haven’t figured out yet,” he said, chuckling.