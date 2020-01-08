MEREDITH — Leadership of the Greater Meredith Program, the community’s take on the national Main Street initiative, touted the nonprofit’s successes in the past year and recognized its cadre of volunteers during its annual meeting on Wednesday.
Husband-and-wife teams Wendell and Julie Rizzo and Brad and Lynn Leighton, were honored as GMP Volunteers of the Year.
Nancy Lavigne was named GMP Board Member of the Year and the Community Award was presented to Breakthrough Property Services in recognition of their polished landscaping and maintenance of the Welcome to Meredith sign at the junction of Routes 104 and 3, the gateway to the community’s downtown.
Alex Ray, founder of the Common Man Family of Restaurants, was the keynote speaker.
Known for his own philanthropy and volunteerism, Ray told those who gathered for the meeting that their return on investment as a volunteer was their own satisfaction and pride.
“What drives you is the power to choose and when you help someone you still get that feeling. It’s also contagious to others,” he said.
GMP Executive Director Michelle Brown used the occasion to give a special thank you to Rusty McLear and his wife, Jodi, as longtime champions for Meredith.
“Over the years you have gone far beyond what was, or could have been expected in contributing to the quality of life in our community. Your acts of kindness are countless. Many of which were unspoken and never publicized,” she said.
“You reinforced the importance of building partnerships with the state, community leaders, and volunteers to further Meredith’s success,” she continued.
When McLear co-owned Mill Falls at the Lake, he instituted a voluntary “beautification tax” to overnight guests explaining the small dollar or two donation would be used to pay for plantings and other work to help the community put its best foot forward for visitors and residents alike.
Procaccaianti Companies, the new owners of Mills Falls at the Lake, have agreed to continue to donate a portion of their proceeds annually to GMP, a move that earned them recognition as the organization’s Outstanding Business Supporter.
Jim McFarlin, who headed up a GMP subcommittee’s successful efforts to raise $60,000 in donations to fund the creation and installation of a bronze statute of Archie Andrews, the All-American comic strip character created by Meredith resident Bob Montana, told the crowd that McLear gave the first $10,000 to jump-start the campaign and promptly helped convince Meredith Village Savings Bank to donate $5,000.
“I’d already bought my sweater,” quipped McLear, a reference to him assuming the persona of the red-headed Archie with a toothy grin when he appeared in the town’s 250th anniversary parade wearing a sweater-vest emblazoned with the Riverdale “R.” His wife donned a dark wig and mimicked his heartthrob Veronica Lodge.
McFarlin told the crowd gathered in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at the Inn at Church Landing that his latest volunteer efforts were to raise $1,250,000 to expand the town’s historic library on Main Street, noting $650,000 has been collected in 11 months.
The McLears were among the first donors and gave $100,000 McFarlin said.
“You are visionary community leaders and wonderful role models,” Carol Gerken told the couple in thanking them for their generous support of the Page Pond Community Forest and the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook.
“Generations to come will enjoy these community assets thanks to people like you.”
In recognition of their continued efforts to further Meredith’s success, the GMP Board announced that a water fountain would be dedicated in their names to be placed in the garden at their corner of the Meredith Historical Society building this spring.
The gift was an inside joke to many GMP members who recalled Rusty McLear’s effort to return a fountain to its historic location in the middle of Main Street, as a traffic-calming device. The foundation had been in place for just a day and had not even been connected to a water source when it was struck by a car and totaled.
