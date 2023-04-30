Women hybrid work

A woman works at a desktop computer alongside an Apple Inc. laptop in a home office in this arranged photograph taken in Bern, Switzerland, on Aug. 22, 2020. The biggest Wall Street firms are navigating how and when to bring employees safely back to office buildings in global financial hubs, after lockdowns to address the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to do their jobs remotely for months. 

 Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

After three years of trial and error, hybrid-work environments are finally becoming more inclusive.

The number of women who reported feeling excluded from meetings and decisions is down more than 36% from last year, according to Deloitte's third annual Women at Work survey, which polled 5,000 women from 10 different countries. In the report, 37% of women who work on a hybrid schedule said that they have been left out, including from informal interactions with other co-workers, down from 58%.