FILE PHOTO: IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

Hyundai logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2021.

 WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 92,000 U.S. vehicles, telling owners in a message dated Wednesday to park their cars outside and away from structures in case damaged electrical components overheat and cause a fire.

The two Korean automakers, which share a manufacturer, said the issue lies with certain vehicles' electric oil pump controllers.