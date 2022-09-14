President Joe Biden test-drove an all-electric Cadillac SUV and slid into the front seat of a new Corvette as part of a mid-day tour Wednesday of Detroit's resurrected auto show ahead of an afternoon speech on the auto industry's transition to electric vehicles.

In a speech on media day at the North American International Auto Show, Biden planned to announce $900 million in grants for electric vehicle chargers across 35 states, the White House said, the first round of $5 billion in funding appropriated through the bipartisan infrastructure law.