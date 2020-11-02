Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Friendly’s Restaurants LLC, an iconic chain on the East Coast of the U.S. known for its sundaes and “fribble” milkshakes, became the latest dining institution to go bankrupt amid the pandemic.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Sunday, according to court papers, and plans to sell itself for $2 million. It listed estimated liabilities of $50 million to $100 million, and estimated assets of $1 million to $10 million.
Hudson selectmen will hold a hearing Thursday on whether an alternate member of the planning board should be removed from the board's review of a huge distribution center proposed for the Green Meadow golf course property.
WASHINGTON — Manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years amid a shift in spending toward goods like motor vehicles and food as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.