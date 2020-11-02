Friendly's in Manchester to close

The Friendly’s on South Willow Street in Manchester closed in November 2019.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader/file

Friendly’s Restaurants LLC, an iconic chain on the East Coast of the U.S. known for its sundaes and “fribble” milkshakes, became the latest dining institution to go bankrupt amid the pandemic.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Sunday, according to court papers, and plans to sell itself for $2 million. It listed estimated liabilities of $50 million to $100 million, and estimated assets of $1 million to $10 million.

