A real estate developer from Lawrence, Mass., has purchased the West Side property where an illegal junkyard had sat for years.
The transaction, which involves eight lots on Blaine, Cleveland and Third streets, took place early last month. For decades, city resident Matthew Skwozinski had battled the city over the junkyard. At one point, the city had him jailed briefly, according to past media accounts.
Skwozinski died in 2019.
“My first inkling is for apartments, but we don’t have anything set in stone at this point,” said Evan Silverio of Diverse Real Estate Inc. of Lawrence, Mass. Silverio paid $350,000 for the property, according to transaction records.
Silverio said his was completing work on another property in Manchester — 198 Wilson St., the site of a four-person fatal fire in 2016 — when he heard about the West Side lot. He said the city was positive about his work on Wilson Street, so he moved forward with the West Side property.
Silverio, who is also president and chief executive of Silverio Insurance Agency, said he owns about 100 units in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He is the former chairman of the Lawrence Redevelopment Authority.
Construction on the West Side lot won’t likely start until next year. Silverio wants to clear the property first; a roof with asbestos is scheduled for removal this week. He will have to survey the property before he can decide how to develop the property, he said.
The city received $269,500 in back taxes and interest but waived another $165,500 in interest.
The revisions allowed the transaction to go forward, said Alderman Bill Barry, who represents the area.
“If we didn’t agree to (the waiver), it would be sitting like that for another 30 years,” Barry said. He said the junkyard was a constant source of complaints. People who didn’t own the lot were using it to rent it for automobile storage, and homeless people were sleeping in abandoned cars, Barry said.
Barry said he hopes for affordable housing on the lot.
With Skwozinski dead, his former lawyer, Charles Russell, served as administrator of the estate for purposes of the transaction. Russell said he was able to do so because Skwozinski owed him money, too.
Russell, who had placed a $15,000 lien on the property for legal services, was paid in full. Another $20,000 lien for the Courville nursing home was also paid. A state Medicaid lien for $60,000 wasn’t recorded and won’t be paid, according to papers Russell submitted to the city.
For decades, the property became a resting place for abandoned cars, tires, boats, heavy machinery and containers with questionable substances. At times it would be cleared — once at the city’s expense — but only start filling up again.
Skwozinski’s father had owned a small factory on the lot, Crown Machinery, and Skwozinski used it to store automobiles and other material he would acquire with the hopes of reselling it.
“To (Skwozinski) it was a recycling operation. For everyone else it was a junkyard,” Russell said.
In 2017, the city took the unusual step of refusing tax-deeded possession of the property to settle years of back taxes, fearful it would get stuck for bills to clean up any chemical contamination.
Two years later, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services wrote that the site had no observed impacts to on-site soils and groundwater, and testing of groundwater for petroleum-related contaminants was normal.
Silverio said he contracted for an environmental review of the property before the transaction. A 900-page report found no environmental problems with the site, he said.
He said that once he demolishes structures and then clears the property, less of an incentive will exist for people to dump onto it. He is working on fence repairs.