When Esther Kandosi and Claude Ayaya moved to Manchester from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2017 they faced many challenges.
They didn’t know English and had to find work and transportation. The food is different so they’d drive to Boston, New York and Canada to pick up groceries for their family. This spurred the idea to open their own African foods shop: La Bonne Semence Food Market at 229 Wilson St.
The entrepreneurial spirit followed them after running a similar store and restaurant back in Africa.
On a recent afternoon, Kandosi held up a frozen catfish inside the store, which opened in February.
“In the Congo, people love these,” she said in French, with her son, Divin Ayaya, 19, translating.
The dish would be served with rice, cassava leaves, sauce and fried or boiled plantains. All products that can also be found in the store.
“The reason she opened the store is because it was difficult to find (the food products) in Manchester or anywhere else,” Ayaya said. “It was rare.”
The family got help to buy refrigerators, stock and a van with a $45,000 loan from the NH New Americans Loan Fund through the Regional Economic Development Center. The program offers microloans between $5,000 and $50,000 with interest rates as low as 7%.
The money is mostly used to start a new business or to be paired with other loan programs to grow the business, said REDC President Laurel Adams. The program started as a pilot in 2016 in Concord and expanded statewide in 2018.
Many of the businesses have not been eligible for COVID-19 emergency loans and grants. So far, 32 loans have been granted to immigrant and refugee families totaling $1.277 million.
“It might be their first loan,” Adams said.
REDC hopes to expand the program next year through charitable donations and a tax credit allocation, in which companies who donate get 75% of that contribution back in the form of a state business tax credit, according to the organization.
The businesses provide jobs that immigrants are interested in and also helps grow the state’s overall economy, Adams said.
Some of the businesses include a bakery, caregiving services, insurance agencies, manufacturing companies and stores.
“It has been some of the most rewarding work of my career getting to help the newest residents get businesses started,” Adams said.
One business decided not to go through with licensing, but the rest remain open and all paying their loans on time, even amid the pandemic, she said.
“They are really resilient,” Adams said.
Surviving the pandemic
Manny Zapata of Zapata Trucking Express in Manchester was able to expand his business with a $50,000 loan from the New Americans Loan Fund, which he received last December. He came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 2009.
He opened the business in 2018 and owns six tractor trailer trucks and works with seven owner/operator drivers. He works with brokers on what products get transported including mail, beer, paper, food, basically everything but hazmat and gasoline. He serves the 48 contiguous states.
“If it wasn’t for that I would be out of business,” he said of the New Americans Loan Fund. “I got my sixth truck running, which helped with the cash flow.”
Zapata also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, Economic Injury Disaster loan through the Small Business Administration and received a $5,000 grant from the city of Manchester.
He said he lost a lot of sleep during the pandemic, but is now back on his feet.
He’s looking hire another driver. One of his trucks is not operating right now.
“There is a high demand, but there are no drivers. That is the problem,” Zapata said. “There is money. There are a lot of brokers and shippers who are paying tons of money to move the freight.”
Zapata said he hopes to continue to grow his company and buy property to open a garage.
“I want to hire a mechanic,” he said. “I still get hurt every time a truck breaks down. I have to pay a mechanic.”
Continued growth
La Bonne Semence translates into the “The Good Seed,” coming from Kandosi’s Christian religious beliefs.
Most of the products at the store come from a distributor in New York.
Some of the other products include plantain fufu flour, salt fish seasoning and palm oil. Customers from Kenya, Somalia, Nigeria and Rwanda have stopped by the shop.
People are driving from all over New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine to buy from the store.
“They see all the food they recognize from home and they are so happy,” Kandosi said. Many people want her to expand the store and eventually open a restaurant. Kandosi has also taken on some catering for weddings and other events.
The family calls the ground-level location of the store “a miracle” in living nearby. It had previously been used for a number of different uses.
“We walked by it every day,” said Kandosi’s daughter, Elysee Ayaya.
The New American Loan Fund helped make it possible. Kandosi said she found out about it on Facebook.
“We had to rent a U-Haul to go to New York to buy stuff,” Kandosi. “The loan helped us buy a small van.”