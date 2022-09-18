Jeannette Tshumu's hands move methodically as she pushes out a long roll of biscuit dough, dips an empty can into a measuring cup of flour, presses it into the soft dough and twists. She transfers the perfectly formed biscuit onto a tray, moves the leftover pieces into a new pile and repeats the process.

At the other end of Wild Oats Bakery's labyrinthine kitchen, her husband, Blaise Phambu, oversees the prep area.