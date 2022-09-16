Port

Container ships berthed at the Port of Los Angeles. 

 Tim Rue/Bloomberg

The number of containers arriving at the busiest U.S. port of Los Angeles dropped by the most since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, an early indication that consumer demand could be starting to moderate.

Inbound loaded containers to the Port of Los Angeles fell 17% -- the largest decline since May 2020 -- to about 404,000 units in August from the previous month, the port said Thursday. The number of imported containers was the smallest handled so far this year, it said.