Impossible foods

Impossible Burgers for sale at a grocery store in Los Angeles. 

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Impossible Foods, the maker of meatless burgers and sausages, reduced its workforce by 132 employees, according to a notice filed with the California Employment Development Department on Feb. 10.

The Redwood City, California-based company had employed about 700 workers before the layoffs. The cuts were heavy among scientists, with more than 20 science-related roles eliminated, and researchers, with more than a dozen jobs affected. Director-level positions, including those for information technology, sourcing and product quality, were also eliminated.