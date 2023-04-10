FHLB

The seal of the Federal Housing Finance Agency is displayed outside the organization’s headquarters in The Federal Housing, seal shown here on its Washington, D.C.., building, has been reviewing the Federal Home Loan Bank’s systems.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $37 billion in debt in the last week of March, a sharp drop-off from the $304 billion two weeks earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That plunge from an all-time peak earlier in the month is an early sign that the banking crisis has started to subside.