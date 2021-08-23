A quarrel between two wholesale clubs is underway in Nashua as legal representatives for BJ’s sound off on plans for Costco to build a new facility in the Gate City.
A large development is being proposed for the former Hampshire Chemical site in Nashua that includes a new Costco Wholesale, gas station and self-storage facility at 2 East Spit Brook Road. However, BJ’s is voicing concerns about the proposed Costco project in part because it will be less than 1,000 feet from BJ’s newly approved gas station along Adventure Way.
“Overall, the project is simply too big and generates too much traffic for this location — even with all of the proposed mitigation measures,” said Kelley Jordan-Price, legal counsel for BJ’s.
BJ’s has written several letters to the Nashua City Planning Board expressing opposition to the proposed Costco plans, which include a 156,694-square-foot Costco store, nearly 800 parking spaces, a Costco gas station with nine fueling stations to accommodate 18 vehicles, and a three-story True Storage facility.
The new Costco complex, if approved by city planners, will sit on a 41-acre parcel that has been vacant for nearly two decades, and will replace the existing Costco store in Nashua.
According to Jordan-Price, the project will negatively impact Adventure Way, specifically access to the new BJ’s gas station. She told the planning board last week that the Costco proposal cannot coexist with the current uses in the vicinity, and will result in dangerous conditions that will overwhelm traffic and devalue BJ’s real estate interest.
John Weaver, legal representative for Costco, said a city ordinance requires at least 750 feet between a gas station and its neighboring property. In this instance, there is more than 900 feet between the BJ’s gas station lot and the new Costco property.
“The ordinance is functioning the way it is supposed to. The subdivision is being used the way it is supposed to here,” said Weaver.
In addition, the project includes significant off-site improvements to the area such as adding a lane to the Spit Brook Road and Daniel Webster Highway intersection near Old Navy, widening the road toward the Gulf gas station, extending the left turn lane on Daniel Webster Highway that leads to Adventure Way, and more, according to Brian Pratt of Fuss & O’Neill, an engineering firm helping with the development.
The developer, Dick Anagnost of Anagnost Investments Inc., has agreed to contribute $67,000 toward a study aimed at coordinating traffic signals and improve traffic flow in that corridor, said Pratt.
“It is clear that we have a clash …,” said Anagnost. “If I didn’t have a gas station in my proposal, I am not sure that BJ’s would be objecting.”
Anagnost stressed that there is already Costco traffic along Daniel Webster Highway because of the existing Costco nearby, explaining that traffic will just be relocated to a different section of the roadway.
Ken Dufour, a former planning board member, says he has been a Costco member for years, describing it as a very successful operation; he acknowledges that the Nashua Costco has outgrown its facility.
“Every day at Costco is Saturday,” Dufour said, warning that the new location for the Costco development will drive more traffic onto Daniel Webster Highway since about half of its customers are likely from Massachusetts.
Another tenant in the vicinity, Sky Venture NH, voiced support for the new Costco.
“I think it is a great addition to the property,” said Laurie Greer, owner of Sky Venture NH on Adventure Way. “This project is a great use of property that has been sitting there vacant forever.”
Anagnost acquired the large parcel in 2018 for $7.1 million. Although these items are not included in the proposed plans being considered, developers also mentioned that the site allows for conceptual restaurant and retail space, a fitness center, office space and a potential commuter rail station in the future.
The site was previously listed in a rail study as one of three possible commuter train stops in Nashua if commuter rail returns to the Gate City.
The property is currently under a Remedial Action Plan by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services because of contamination associated with its prior uses.
The planning board is expected to review the site plan for the Costco project at its Sept. 9 meeting.