Attitash Mountain Resort, shown on July 30, is one of four alpine resorts in New Hampshire that is operated by Vail Resorts of Broomfield, CO. Last week, Vail Resorts announced that in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, skiers will need to make a reservation at all of the company’s 37 resorts around the world, including those in the Granite State.
Following the lead of their corporate parent, four New Hampshire alpine ski resorts – Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and Crotched Mountain – have announced that “Reservations will be required to access our mountains” during the 2020/21 season.
Recently, Vail Resorts, which is based in Broomfield, Colo., and operates 37 resorts worldwide, including those four New Hampshire locations, defined how it was going to do business in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
