Child care

Kiran Esguerra, 2, and Logan Esguerra, 4, play with toys at The New Haven, a co-working and childcare space in California.

 Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

The pandemic’s tectonic shift in the workplace — making anywhere an office for most workers — has also given way to a change in mentality by employees. Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a San Diego firm that specializes in hybrid workplace strategies, says employees are prioritizing their personal lives over their work lives.

In the current labor market, workers are in the driver’s seat, and they want flexibility, said Lister, who has been advising businesses with 1,000 employees or more for many years before the pandemic elevated teleworking.