Electric buses

La Rolita electric buses are parked at the Perdomo depot in the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, earier this year. Bogota last year launched the La Rolita public transit entity made up entirely of electric buses to service the working class area of Ciudad Bolivar, with about half the drivers being women, a rarity in the male-dominated field.

 Nathalia Angarita/Bloomberg

All over the world, buses are quickly and quietly going electric.

By 2032, about half of the world’s buses will be entirely battery-powered, as will almost three out of four buses sold, according to BloombergNEF’s seventh annual Electric Vehicle Outlook. It will take another 10 years for the global fleet of passenger vehicles to reach 50% EVs, and commercial trucking is decades away from that threshold. Even scooters are moving slowly on the road to electron-driven transport.