Wall Street

Residents cast ballots an early voting polling location for the 2020 election in Atlanta on Oct. 12. 

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Wall Street analysts gaming out potential post-ballot market reactions regard an unclear or contested outcome after the Nov. 3 presidential election as worst-case scenarios.

The most immediate concern would be a delay in delivering more pandemic aid. That would disappoint investors who've been counting on additional stimulus in the wake of the election, regardless of who wins, to help the economy recover from its coronavirus-induced malaise. It would also let down those betting a Democratic sweep of both the White House and Congress will release a torrent of government spending.

Friday, October 30, 2020