Wall Street analysts gaming out potential post-ballot market reactions regard an unclear or contested outcome after the Nov. 3 presidential election as worst-case scenarios.
The most immediate concern would be a delay in delivering more pandemic aid. That would disappoint investors who've been counting on additional stimulus in the wake of the election, regardless of who wins, to help the economy recover from its coronavirus-induced malaise. It would also let down those betting a Democratic sweep of both the White House and Congress will release a torrent of government spending.
The feds are imposing tough EPA mandates for automakers to maximize fuel economy at a time when gas prices are cheaper than they were in the 1960s when adjusted for inflation. Yet given the price at the pump, is it any wonder that consumers are ignoring fuel efficiency?
Warehouse chain Sam's Club, a unit of Walmart Inc., said on Friday it will provide prescribed medicines to patients through delivery firm DoorDash Inc., as customers turn to digital orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONCORD -- Nearly 70% of companies responding to a survey by the Business and Industry Association said they experienced a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide chamber says.